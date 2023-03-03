Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Mar, 2023

New flight simulator’ add-on' offers Gib experience

Images courtesy of Rdpresets

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd March 2023

Rdpresets, a company that creates high quality flight simulator add-ons, have produced one for Gibraltar’s airport.

Released on Monday this week, the add-on takes users of Microsoft flight simulator on a different more detailed experience when landing or taking off at LXGB, the code name for Gibraltar’s airport.

“We decided to do Gibraltar as we always try to pick interesting and or beautiful airports in the world to develop,” said a representative from Rdpresets.

“Gibraltar is a very unique airport for a pilot due to the car crossing on the runway, the turbulence caused on approach to the runway as well as the beautiful airport and scenery around the airport.”

“As we felt Gibraltar wasn’t represented well in the flight simulator world we decided to create one,” they added.

The detailed version of the airport and the Rock used the latest technologies when it comes to 3D modelling and scenery development.

“We have focused on great performance together with very high detail including an interior and custom ground and building modelling covering the whole airport including landside. Including a working car crossing which automatically closes and opens based on aircraft activity,” stated the company’s website.

Some of the features include, 3D Passengers; more than 1000+ clutter objects on the apron and surrounding areas; custom ground textures that faithfully recreate the asphalt differences like reality; accurate night lighting; ground traffic and over 20 animations to make the airport feel alive.

Gibraltar’s airport is considered amongst one of the most extreme airports in the world with the exposure to cross winds, visibility issues and of course a monolithic limestone Rock standing majestically beside it.

