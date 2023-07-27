New GHA contract means MRI scans now available on Rock
Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) patients requiring an MRI can now receive one locally thanks to a contract signed by the GHA with GibMed International Hospital based in the ICC. Signing the contract at the new facility, which will feature other technology like a DEXA scan in the future, were the Director General of the GHA,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here