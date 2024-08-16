Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Aug, 2024

New GHA online questionnaire to reduce surgery cancellations

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
16th August 2024

GHA service-users can now carry out their initial pre-operative assessment online in a bid to make the process more efficient and reduce cancellations. 

The Electronic Patient Assessment Questionnaire (ePAQ) is available via a QR code, the new GHA Preoperative Assessment Website, and on paper for those not able to fill out the questionnaire online. 

In a statement, the GHA said that it will be necessary to fill out this questionnaire before being assessed as ‘fit for surgery’ and given an elective surgical operation date.  

For those patients who have any difficulties completing this online questionnaire, Pre-Assessment Staff will be available to assist. 

“It must be emphasised that by using the ePAQ and ensuring patients are fit for surgery the number of cancellations close to the surgical date will be significantly reduced,” the GHA said. 

“This will also free up time for pre-assessment nurses to see more patients, give more time for patients to optimise themselves, help other specialities by giving them more time to prepare patients for surgery and ensure the patients are in the best condition possible pre-surgery.” 

The information leaflets given to patients about the questionnaire are available in English, Spanish, and Arabic. 

Consultant Anaesthetist, Dr Richard Roberts, said the use of the ePAQ and website provides patients with information about their anaesthetic surgical procedures, reduces last minute cancellations and improves the efficiency within Theatres so surgeons can operate on more patients and reduce waiting lists. 

“By optimising patients and encouraging improvements in their lifestyles such as stopping smoking, exercising more, reducing weight and ensuring their chronic diseases are better controlled, we can reduce complications and improve their recovery,” Dr Roberts said. 

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Trudy Rios, said that as the Pre-operative Assessment Nurse Specialist, she is pleased to highlight how the new ePAQ system will benefit GHA patients. 

“This user-friendly online tool allows you to complete your pre-operative assessment at home, making the process more convenient and accessible,” Ms Rios said. 

“By providing important health information early, we can better prepare you for surgery, reducing the risk of last-minute cancellations and helping to ensure a smoother surgical journey.” 

“Our aim is to support you in being in the best possible condition for your procedure, ultimately leading to a quicker recovery and a better overall experience.” 

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, described the introduction of the ePAQ system marks an important step forward in improving patient care and convenience. 

“This new online tool allows patients to complete their pre-operative assessment from home, at a time that suits them best,” he said. 

“By sharing their health information early, we can work together to ensure that we are fully prepared for surgery, which helps to minimise the risk of last-minute cancellations and disruptions.”  

Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, added that with ePAQ, the GHA is aiming to make the entire surgical process smoother and more efficient, allowing them to focus on what matters most – patients’ health and well-being. 

“By being proactive in patient care, the GHA will be better positioned for successful surgery and quicker recovery, ultimately enhancing patients’ overall experiences and outcomes,” Ms Arias-Vasquez said. 

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this process which, I am sure, will be greatly appreciated by our service users.” 

