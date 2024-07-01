Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

New Government Archivist pushes forward with digitisation

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
1st July 2024

By Joseph Garcia Gerard Wood, the Gibraltar Government’s recently appointed Archivist, has underscored the importance of preserving local identity and history, as he confirmed the archives will continue to digitise records. Mr Wood had worked in the Civil Service for a total of 25 years, 11 of which he has spent in the Archives as...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Govt investigates incident at sea between Guardia Civil and tuna anglers

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Father Bear marks 40 years

1st July 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Time to expand your music vocabulary with the new Gibraltar Classical Music Society

29th June 2024

Local News
Guardia Civil incursion ‘unacceptable’, Picardo tells Parliament

28th June 2024

Brexit
No confirmation on formal treaty rounds until after UK general election, CM tells Parliament

28th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024