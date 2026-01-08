Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Jan, 2026

New heritage craft workshops for children in 2026

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
8th January 2026

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust is launching a new series of heritage craft workshops in 2026 with Eli Farrell, following the success of its 2025 summer camp.

The programme offers four Make and Take craft sessions, each focusing on a different aspect of Gibraltar’s history and heritage. The workshops are open to children aged six to ten.

Sessions will take place at Witham’s Cemetery Cottage on Thursday afternoons from 4pm to 5.30pm and cost £10 each, with all materials, a snack and a drink included.

Bookings can be made by emailing exec@gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi or by collecting a registration form from the trust’s shop. Early registration is recommended as places are limited, and payment for the full package is required on booking.

