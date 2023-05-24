Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th May, 2023

Local News

New interpretation panels at Camp Bay sheds light on rich heritage

By Chronicle Staff
24th May 2023

The Government has installed eight brand new interpretation panels around Camp Bay in a bid to share the history and environment of Gibraltar.

The eight have been placed throughout Juan Carlos Perez Promenade, Keightley Way Road, and Camp Bay.

“Residents and visitors alike will be able to learn about the most fascinating historical episodes of the area that perhaps were unknown to them,” said a Government spokesperson.

They delve into a wide range of topics, including the following:
1. The use of convict labour throughout the 19th century
2. The Camp Bay Quarries
3. WWII Prisoner of War Camp in Little Bay
4. The Military installations in the area
5. The Marine Protected Areas of our Southern Waters
6. The area during the Spanish Period
7. Social history of the Dolphin Pool

Minister for Heritage Dr John Cortes commented “Highlighting the most important aspects of our natural, social and military heritage is really importance. It sets us in the context of our history, and reminds us of who we are.”

“We will continue to improve and enhance what we have on offer as it is important for us to be aware of our past. History is all about collective memory and I am certain that families and individuals who frequent the area will now be able to enjoy it even more”.

