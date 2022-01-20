New legislation to tackle derelict and abandoned vehicles

The Gibraltar Government has published new legislation to address the problem of public parking spaces being occupied by derelict or abandoned vehicles.

The legislation came into effect immediately and sets time limits after which derelict or unwanted vehicles can be removed.

“This legislation is extremely important to prevent the abuse of parking spaces which are a limited and finite resource in Gibraltar,” said the Minister for Transport, Paul Balban.

“The recent campaign carried out by the Royal Gibraltar Police, will serve to regain close to fifty parking spaces throughout Gibraltar. This will see a more equitable use of parking spaces for all.”

As well as occupying parking spaces, the Government said derelict and abandoned vehicles posed an environmental risk.

“Apart from the obvious concerns that they encroach upon public space, abandoned vehicles also pose an environmental hazard,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“Vehicles contain hazardous materials, including heavy metals, oils, plastics, batteries and paint.”

“When abandoned vehicles begin to deteriorate, they can release these hazardous substances into the environment.”

“Damaged derelict vehicles can also cause personal injury as a result of sharp metals and broken glass.”

The legislation defines a derelict or abandoned vehicle as one that, through it appearance, exhibits sufficient defects, damage or deterioration to prevent its proper operation on a road.

The definition also covers vehicles that have not been moved from the same location for more than 15 days and those without a valid MOT certificate.

A vehicle found to meet the criteria above will have a notice affixed to it, notifying the owner that the vehicle will be removed from the highway after a period of 24 hours with the intention of quick disposal.

“Members of the public are reminded that when selling on a vehicle, it is the responsibility of the vendor to ensure that the changes to the vehicle ownership documentation be submitted promptly to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (Log Book) in order to update records and they must ensure that they are given written confirmation from the department for this purpose,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“It should be noted that the last page of the Log Book includes said transfer form which can be filled in and handed over to the department for this purpose.”

“Failure to do so would render the vendor liable to prosecution as the last registered owner.”

Under the Traffic (Parking and Waiting) Regulations a person who leaves a derelict vehicle on a road or in a parking space or other place is guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine of £1000.

The Government reiterated that people can dispose of unwanted vehicles for free by filling in an online form at https://portal.egov.gi/AllServices/DVLD/DVLDDispos or by attending in person to the Offices of The Driver and Vehicle Licencing Department (MOT Test Centre) at Eastern Beach Road with a copy of the vehicle’s Registration Document(Log Book).