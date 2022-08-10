New member joins tactical firearms

The Gibraltar Defence Police have bolstered their tactical firearms ranks, as they announced that another officer has completed their Tactical Firearms Advisor Course (TacAd).

Police Constable Christopher Remorino spent 10 days on the complex course, where he learnt all about developing and qualifying officers to provide tactical advice to the Firearms Commanders during pre-planned or spontaneous activity.

“PC Remorino is the fourth officer to join the TacAD team; this is a significant step forward for the organisation in achieving one of its Strategic Objectives,” a GDP spokesperson said.

“We would like to congratulate PC Remorino as the TacAD course is one of the hardest Firearms Command Courses currently being delivered under the banner of the College of Policing.”