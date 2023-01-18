New online safety initiative launched

Hedgehog Security, a specialist cybersecurity organisation based in the UK and Gibraltar, on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Get Safe Online – a UK internet safety website - and the Royal Gibraltar Police to help residents and small businesses across Gibraltar improve their online safety.

The new campaign will initially launch with regular online safety messages cascaded across networks, including the publication of e-leaflets, posters and social media that can be used by networks and communities across Gibraltar to help to spread important online safety messages.

Later in the year, this partnership will be enhanced through the delivery of a number of online workshops aimed at creating a network of community cyber ambassadors drawn from Gibraltar’s public and private sectors.

Get Safe Online is described as “an authoritative and widely-respected resource” designed to help individuals and small businesses stay safe, secure and confident when using the Internet.

The information and advice provided – on its UK website at www.getsafeonline.org, social media channels, media activities, outreach activities and via its partner channels – is designed to be impartial, practical and easy to follow by all of its target audiences.

Get Safe Online works closely with a number of police forces, including the Royal Gibraltar Police, UK local authorities and MOD organisations, and has also, over the last three years, established a network of websites and local representations in 24 countries, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Get Safe Online was established in 2006 and is a not-for-profit organisation.

Hedgehog Security works with organisations to help them to fight against the threat of cybercrime.

Working with the Royal Gibraltar Police to sponsor this online safety awareness programme only is aimed at enhancing efforts in fighting cybercrime in Gibraltar.

Royal Gibraltar Police Assistant Commissioner, Cathal Yeats, said: “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Get Safe Online.”

“Preventing cybercrime is a key policing priority and the campaign material provided by Get Safe Online is a vital element of our prevention work.”

“In this way we can provide our community with the latest guidance and advice for using the internet, contributing to our efforts to deliver a safer Gibraltar.”

“We are also extremely grateful to Peter Bassill and Hedgehog Security for supporting our relationship with Get Safe Online.”

Peter Bassill, Chief Information Security Officer at Hedgehog Security, added: “At Hedgehog we always encourage the message that good cyber security starts with people, not with technology.”

“We are proud to be supporting Get Safe Online and the people of Gibraltar and look forward to making a safe digital world.”

Tony Neate, CEO at Get Safe Online, said: “We are really grateful for the support Hedgehog Security has provided and delighted to be working once again with the Royal Gibraltar Police on this vital campaign work.”

“The internet is an amazing place, providing us with the opportunity to connect, have fun, shop and much more online - but it’s always sensible to be cautious of potential threats.”

“So, as well as looking out for the new awareness material in Gibraltar, why not take the time to browse our comprehensive website and have a read of some of the useful tips and pieces of advice our experts share so you can use the Internet safely and with confidence in 2023.”

More information can be found at www.getsafeonline.org.