New pay and display parking area at Lathbury complex

There will be a new pay and display parking area in the area above the Lathbury complex from Monday, as well as easier access to busses for students

This is in a bid to provide parking opportunities for residents and visitors to the area of the prison and retreat centre, and for those who want to walk to the Upper Rock.

The implementation of the zone comes after the Minister for Transport, John Cortes, had the suggestion put before him during a constituency meeting with residents in the area.

It was also announced that any student under the age of 18 will now be able to board the bus by showing a photograph of their ID card on their phone and will not have to present the actual card.

They are also eligible to apply for a student bus pass.

Any Gibraltarian student who is in full time education in the UK can also apply for a bus pass.

“The Ministry understands parents' concerns of their child losing their ID card, especially as it is a required travel document to cross the border,” The Ministry for Transport said in a statement.

“This policy decision should make it easier and encourage more children to use public transport.”

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “We are constantly looking at ways to make public transport more attractive.”

“This is a small step but it should help young people and help us develop a culture of use of public transport.”

“We have a very good bus service and we will make it even better”.