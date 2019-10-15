Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New PCC is inaugurated

Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
15th October 2019

Patients will soon be able to use the new Primary Care Centre located at the entrance to St Bernard’s Hospital after it was officially inaugurated yesterday. The caretaker Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and caretaker Minister for Health Neil Costa marked the occasion just three days before the general election. There will be a phased move...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spain highlights 'Brexit opportunity' for Gib and Campo, but underlines sovereignty stance too

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Fresh disruption at Gib airport over ATC staffing issues

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

More disruption at airport as ATC row deepens

Fri 11th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New PCC is inaugurated

15th October 2019

Local News
Online gaming company William Hill pledges £30,000 for Calpe House

15th October 2019

Opinion & Analysis
The reality of urban regeneration and the Housing Act

15th October 2019

Features
Gibraltar International Song Festival celebrates 10th anniversary show

15th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019