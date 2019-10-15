New PCC is inaugurated
Patients will soon be able to use the new Primary Care Centre located at the entrance to St Bernard’s Hospital after it was officially inaugurated yesterday. The caretaker Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and caretaker Minister for Health Neil Costa marked the occasion just three days before the general election. There will be a phased move...
