Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
6th May 2022

The Ministry of Transport will introduce measures to make it safer for pedestrians on a stretch of Prince Edward’s Road from Hargraves football pitch to Forty Steps.

The western side of this road will be segregated to allow for the safe passage of pedestrians and connect to other existing footpaths in the Upper Town, as well as providing safe access to clubs and out of school activities.

The introduction of the new demarcated footpath will result in the removal of 11 Zone 2 parking spaces.

However, these will be re-provided within the ex-Queen’s Cinema car park.

The existing Pay & Display car park there will be removed, given that there is ample parking availability within Grand Parade and Ragged Staff car parks nearby.

The Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, said: “Providing safe infrastructure for pedestrians is of vital importance if we are to succeed in encouraging alternative modes of mobility.”

“For most trips, especially within the upper town, where parking is very limited, walking is the quickest and most convenient.”

“The pedestrian is the most vulnerable of road users and this road is very busy and very narrow as a result of parked cars.”

“This area is frequented by parents and children who use the dance clubs and football facilities.”

“I am pleased to be able to increase pedestrian safety along Prince Edward’s Road which I am sure will be greatly welcomed by everyone who frequents this area.”

The changes on Prince Edward’s Road are part of the recommendations contained within the Sustainable, Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP) to provide adequate pedestrian routes throughout Gibraltar.

“The continued assessment of this road and stakeholder feedback warrants this positive change where the continuation of the existing bollards will continue from the junction with Town Range towards Forty Steps, which will allow pedestrians to walk safely through this area without the need of weaving and seeking refuge between parked vehicles,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The scheme will be assessed once implemented and reviewed if any further improvements are required.”

Initially the project will be carried out in two phases.

As from Monday May 9, the southern section by Hargraves football pitch will see the proposed footpath resurfaced and the installation of bollards.

The northern section by Forty Steps will see the installation of bollards to demarcate the footpath.

The central section will be done at a later date as soon as construction works at 73 Prince Edward’s Road are complete.

