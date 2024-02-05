New plans for Oncology Suite unveiled at St Bernard’s Hospital

Plans for a new Oncology Suite at St Bernard’s Hospital were unveiled on Monday by the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, alongside GHA Director General Kevin McGee.

The new suite will be located on the 5th Floor in Zone 1 of St Bernard’s Hospital and was announced just a day after World Cancer Day.

“[Sunday] was World Cancer Day, so we thought it would be fitting to mark the occasion by publishing our plans for a brand-new state of the art oncology suite which will be built right here,” said Ms Arias-Vasquez.

“I thought it was important to get everyone here so that you can see the vision and so that you can see the room that was going to become the oncology suite.”

She added that the location has been carefully chosen, not only to maximize accessibility, but also to improve the patient experience.

“The decision to build this suite in a location with such breath-taking views is not however, just about aesthetics. It's about recognising the importance of the environment in any journey, particularly for ones mental health,” said Ms Arias-Vasquez.

“We want our patients to find solace in the beauty that surrounds them and to experience a sense of calm that complements the world-class medical care that they're receiving.”

The new Oncology Suite also forms part of the Government’s commitment to repatriate services, meaning fewer patients will need to travel abroad to access treatment.

This new suite is an expansion of the present chemotherapy area, increasing from four to eight chairs with two of those featuring private facilities.

Additionally, the suite will have a dedicated bed for those requiring acute medical attention. The GHA expects that this will reduce emergency cancer-related visits to A&E.

There will also be an increase in clinic rooms from two to four which will increase capacity for one-to-one patient consultation.

“Today as we share these plans with you, we continue on a journey towards the future where cancer care is not just about the medical treatment, but it's an experience that acknowledges the resilience and strength of every single individual,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

“I am genuinely excited to see these plans become reality and I look forward to the positive impacts that this new oncology suite will have on the lives of our patients.”

“I would also like to thank the GHA Director General Kevin McKee and his team for their magnificent work in ensuring that we are able to turn our vision into reality.”

“And finally, to each and every cancer survivor and remembering those who lost the fight, we see you. We remember you and we will carry on improving the service for you.”

Mr McGee said that this was an important day for the GHA, which is committed to improving its services and develop world class care.

“We work really closely with all of our charities and I think you should be very proud of the support that we get from the charities and from the work that we do together,” Mr McGee said.

Mr McGhee said GHA clinicians, including Dr David Ballesteros, are leading in terms of their thinking on cancer care and cancer survival.

“This facility is the next stage in the development of the GHA and the services that we offer to our community,” Mr McGee said.

“I think it's something we all should be very proud of. I thank each and every one of you for being here today and for the support that you've given us.”

Mercy Posso from Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar was among the guests invited to the launch.

“We are thrilled that the GHA is publishing plans for the new oncology suite,” she said.

“This is a significant step forward in improving the quality of care for cancer patients, and we are proud to have been part of the lobbying efforts to make this a reality."

“The new oncology suite will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of many patients, and we look forward to continuing to work with the GHA to ensure that cancer patients receive the best possible care.”

“This is a great example of what can be achieved when charities and healthcare providers work together to make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.”

“We are thankful for the support and look forward to the continued partnership.”

Louis Baldachino from Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar said that it was important that patients have a proper place for treatment to be carried out.

“It's important that they have an open area where they can have treatment and also private units because some patients are okay with the open area but others don't feel… well, some sort of privacy is so vitally important,” he said.

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Chairman Derek Ghio was also present and praised the repatriation of services.

“Having those services here is excellent work on behalf of the GHA because you've got your family with you and that's very important in the fight against cancer,” he said.

“You know, half the battle is in the head, so to speak. Prostate Cancer Gibraltar is very happy because lots of services are being repatriated.”