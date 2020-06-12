Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Jun, 2020

New programme of cultural activities for youngsters

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
12th June 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and GAMPA (the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts) have come together to offer a programme of cultural activities for primary school children in years 3, 4 and 5 until early July.

The programme aims to offer a variety of artistic and creative workshops which aim to be educational, fun and interactive.

Activities planned include drama workshops, art gallery tour and Mayor’s parlour visit, book show and tells and other workshops.

An activity called ‘favourite story’ will also form part of the programme. Here children get to think of their favourite story, it need not be a book and can be a comic, a movie or even a story told by another family member.

Activities will focus on promoting a positive mind-set and will also include physical movement sessions.

On Thursday, children wrote down things they were great at, such as being brave, a great big brother or being funny.

Once they did this they drew a hat or cap and placed the words they had written about themselves around it.

The programme started last Tuesday, June 9, will run over a four week period, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for two hours between 10am and 12midday.

The initiative is being organised by GCS and GAMPA with support from the Department of Education.

Most of the activities will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall facility, in different areas on the top floor, to adhere to social distancing requirements as per lockdown guidelines and to limit any contact with the general public.

The Hall is only open for a limited service both at the library and at the cafeteria.

