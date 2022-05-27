New project planned for Gibraltar’s ever-changing North district
An outline planning application has been filed with the Town Planner seeking permission to create a new 15-storey residential building just off Devil’s Tower Road at 10-18 Lancaster Road, between the existing two-floor Nestle building and the Abrines warehouse. The application seeks permission for the refurbishment of an existing residential building on the plot and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here