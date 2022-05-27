Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th May, 2022

Local News

New project planned for Gibraltar’s ever-changing North district

Images courtesy of Gamma Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
27th May 2022

An outline planning application has been filed with the Town Planner seeking permission to create a new 15-storey residential building just off Devil’s Tower Road at 10-18 Lancaster Road, between the existing two-floor Nestle building and the Abrines warehouse. The application seeks permission for the refurbishment of an existing residential building on the plot and...

