Thu 24th Feb, 2022

New property register launched today, with obligations on all residents

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2022

Gibraltar residents will be legally required to register themselves on the Register of Property Occupation that will be launched today.

This is in line with the commencement of the Register of Property Occupation Act that was passed in Parliament last September.

At the time that the Bill was debated, the GSD raised concerns that this requirement to register will be “intrusive,” but Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the law would help to “stop the abuse” that exists in parts of the housing market.

The register has been developed with Land Property Services and is fully integrated into the Gov.gi eServices portal.

This will provide Government with an accurate and live record of people who reside in Gibraltar and be used to verify an individual's address across all Government departments, No.6 Convent Place said.

“The Register will enhance Government’s ability to ensure that only entitled persons have access to benefits and services available to residents of Gibraltar, as well as to facilitate the delivery of eServices and avoid the need for multiple duplication across Government in requiring citizens to satisfy different Departments and Agencies of their residential address,” the Government statement continued.

“With effect from the February 24, 2022, residents will have a legal requirement to register and detail the names of all persons who are residing in their property whether owned by them, rented or licensed by them.”

“They will require to complete this registration within three months from the commencement.”

“Assistance will also be provided at the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub at 323 Main Street for those members of the public that will need help registering themselves and their families.”

The Register will be introduced in two phases in the following manner.

As from Thursday February 24, 2022, a person in occupation of private residential property in Gibraltar will have to register themselves and all other occupants living in that property within a period of three months.

As from Thursday March 3, 2022, a person in occupation of public residential property – for example, Government rented accommodation - will have to register themselves and all other occupants living in that property within a period of three months.

Applicants seeking to register should access their Gov.gi account and select “Register your property occupation” from the list of eServices, the Government spokesman said.

There will be no fee for registration at this time.

Minister for Digital, Financial Services and Public Utilities, Albert Isola, said: “With the commencement of the Register of Property Occupation Act 2021, the Government achieves a significant step in the delivery of joined-up and connected public services to enhance efficiency and value for the taxpayer and prevent abuse."

