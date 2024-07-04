Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New property tax ‘could deter investors’

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
4th July 2024

Government plans to tax profits on the sale of certain properties could dampen investor interest in Gibraltar and lead to unintended consequences, real estate experts have warned. They were reacting to a measure announced by Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, who said the Government will impose taxation on profit or gains...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Completion dates set for affordable homes

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

‘Tragedy’ to strip away former Gibraltar Chronicle printing site, Heritage Trust says

Wed 3rd Jul, 2024

Features

#ShortStories Llanito Category Winner Sophie Macdonald with ‘Norfolk Square’

Wed 3rd Jul, 2024

Local News

Man fined for immigration offence 

Wed 3rd Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes sets out aims on environment, transport and heritage

4th July 2024

Local News
New mental health facility announced by Arias-Vasquez in Budget address

3rd July 2024

Local News
Government publishes business strategic plan

3rd July 2024

Local News
Man fined for immigration offence 

3rd July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024