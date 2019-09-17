Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2019

Wing Commander Annella ‘Nel’ Doherty has assumed Command of RAF Gibraltar.

Wg Cdr Doherty took up her new appointment as Station Commander last month, taking over from Wg Cdr John Kane, who will now take up his new appointment as Base Commander Ascension Island.

The new station commander joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) in 1998, following an RAF university scholarship where she studied BSc Psychology at Leeds University.

She qualified as a Weapons Controller in the Fighter Control specialisation (now Air Operations Branch) and completed multiple tours as an operator and as an instructor.

In 2005 she graduated as a Qualified Weapons Instructor. She was frequently deployed on operations and exercises around the globe, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Bahrain, the Falkland Islands, Lithuania, the USA, Canada and Kenya.

Wing Commander Doherty has had a broad career, encompassing the Joint environment (Air Support Operations Centre), the British Army (19 (Light) Brigade), the Civil Aviation Authority, and in roles with significant cross government profiles within the National Air Defence Operations Centre and the Operations Directorate of the Ministry of Defence.

Whilst employed as Squadron Leader Operations at RAF Northolt she was responsible for the military and civil air transport activity at the airfield.

In addition, she was made Project Officer for the London Olympics, which saw the transformation of the combined civil and military business jet airfield to one which could accommodate fighter aircraft operations, with the deployment of four Typhoons of the Quick Reaction Alert Force for the duration of the Games.

For her efforts, she was awarded an MBE in 2013.

Wing Commander Doherty graduated in June 2019 from the Curso de Estado Mayor de las Fuerzas Armadas at the Centro de Escuela Superior de Defensa in Madrid, also obtaining a Masters in Defence Policy and International Security from the University de Complutense de Madrid.

She is married to Kieran, and they have two young children and a dog. She enjoys triathlons and snowboarding. In addition, she recently set herself the task of picking up where she left off thirty years ago, and re-started her efforts to learn to play the violin.

Most Read

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

The Mount to become public open leisure area

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

RGP cooperates with Guardia Civil in crackdown on major drug smuggling gang

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

Against Brexit backdrop, Gibraltar goes to the polls on October 17

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New RAF Gibraltar station commander

17th September 2019

Local News
Costa confirms he will not stand at general election

17th September 2019

Local News
GSD raises questions over St Mary’s school deal

17th September 2019

Local News
Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

17th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019