New RAF Station Commander Tom Harvey takes post

Wing Commander Tom Harvey has taken over the post of RAF Gibraltar’s Station Commander.

The MoD made the announcement during a departure tweet to the outgoing Station Commander, Wing Commander Nel Doherty who took on the role in 2020.

MoD Gibraltar tweeted a fond farewell and good luck to outgoing RAF Stn Cdr Wng Cdr Nel Doherty, and “a very warm welcome to Wg Cdr Tom Harvey”.

According to his LinkedIn profile Wg Cdr Harvey has served in the Royal Air Force for over 21 years as a commissioned officer (Air Traffic Control) with his latest role being the Latin America and Caribbean Desk Officer for two years.

He recently completed a masters in International Defence and Security Policy at Universidad Complutense de Madrid in 2021, and after that began reading a MSc Human Factors in Aviation at Coventry University.

Wg Cdr Harvey started a career in Air Traffic Control in 2003 where he served at RAF Cranwell.

From there he moved to RAF Shawbury where he was an Air Traffic Control Instructor until 2009 when he moved to Prestwick, to take on the role of Area Radar Controller / Examiner until 2011.

In 2015 until 2017 he was a release to Service Authority Desk Officer and until 2019 a senior Air Traffic Control Officer at Valley, Isle of Anglesey.