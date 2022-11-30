New recruit for Royal Gibraltar Regiment

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) visited Infantry Training Centre Catterick to witness the passing out parade of one of the latest recruits.

Private Battiste successfully completed his six-month Combat Infantry Course and was awarded the Best Endeavour recruit within his platoon.

During his training, he covered topics such as personal administration, weapons training, drills, fieldcraft, fitness and teamwork as well as being taught the importance of discipline, integrity, loyalty, and respect for others.

Pte Battiste also learned that being a soldier is about putting others first and having the courage to know the right thing to do in any given situation.

“On behalf of all the soldiers in the RG, congratulations and we look forward to your arrival in the Battalion,” RG’s RSM Warrant Officer Class Two, Daniel Henderson, said.