Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New recruit for Royal Gibraltar Regiment

By Chronicle Staff
29th November 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) visited Infantry Training Centre Catterick to witness the passing out parade of one of the latest recruits.

Private Battiste successfully completed his six-month Combat Infantry Course and was awarded the Best Endeavour recruit within his platoon.

During his training, he covered topics such as personal administration, weapons training, drills, fieldcraft, fitness and teamwork as well as being taught the importance of discipline, integrity, loyalty, and respect for others.

Pte Battiste also learned that being a soldier is about putting others first and having the courage to know the right thing to do in any given situation.

“On behalf of all the soldiers in the RG, congratulations and we look forward to your arrival in the Battalion,” RG’s RSM Warrant Officer Class Two, Daniel Henderson, said.

Most Read

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

Mired in Brexit uncertainty

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Vox accused of trying to ‘sabotage’ treaty talks with ‘textbook far right nationalism’

Tue 29th Nov, 2022

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Brexit

After Madrid meeting, positive messaging laced with politics in treaty ‘endgame’

Fri 25th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Governor presents medals in investiture ceremony

29th November 2022

Local News
Sustainability Resources Collection at John Mackintosh Hall Library

29th November 2022

Local News
RGP raises £1,000 with shave off

29th November 2022

Local News
Govt takes precautions for potential bird flu outbreak

29th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022