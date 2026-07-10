Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Route 6 links South District to Eastside

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
10th July 2026

As announced in the Budget speech delivered by the Minister for Transport, John Cortes, a new bus route is being introduced.

Route 6 commenced on Monday, July 20, 2026. Route 6 brings together Routes 3 and 8, linking the South District with the Eastside and connecting both sides of Gibraltar to much-used stops such as St Bernard's Hospital, Midtown and Ocean Village.

This means Routes 3 and 8 will no longer form part of the bus network. The change is part of the Government's manifesto commitment to review current bus routes.

With Gibraltar's changing demographics, in particular the new housing developments on the Eastside, and the increased use of public transport, the current bus routes were not servicing Gibraltar to the level expected, and resources were being used inefficiently. The new route addresses various concerns raised by users and provides a better service to the beaches, complementing the existing beach bus service. The route will be operated by 8 buses on weekdays, meaning each stop will be serviced every 15 minutes. Weekends will see 6 buses servicing bus stops every 20 minutes. These timings are an improvement on the current frequency on Routes 3 and 8. Route 6 will initially run on a trial basis until 30 August 2026, and users are encouraged to submit feedback either by scanning the on-board QR codes or by emailing the Ministry of Transport at: mt@gibraltar.gov.gi

The route will be reviewed based on constructive feedback. As part of the trial, the last bus on Route 6 will be at 10pm, rather than the 9pm finish on other routes, as the Ministry and the Gibraltar Bus Company Limited (GBCL) are gathering data on demand for later buses across the network.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Spain completes Gibraltar’s ‘long overdue’ removal from tax haven blacklist

Sat 27th Jun, 2026

Local News

46 years later, reflections on image that captured a closed border

Mon 6th Jul, 2026

Local News

Border plans take shape as Govt highlights new security measures

Wed 1st Jul, 2026

Brexit

Broad Commons support for Gibraltar treaty, but calls for scrutiny too 

Wed 8th Jul, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC to return to in-person meetings 

10th July 2026

Local News
Sir Joe brands Clinton a 'chronic conspiracy theorist' in budget address 

10th July 2026

Local News
Arias-Vasquez announces Transaction Tax transition support scheme 

10th July 2026

Local News
Record £533m tax receipts show compliance reforms are working, Feetham says 

10th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026