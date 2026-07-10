New Route 6 links South District to Eastside

As announced in the Budget speech delivered by the Minister for Transport, John Cortes, a new bus route is being introduced.

Route 6 commenced on Monday, July 20, 2026. Route 6 brings together Routes 3 and 8, linking the South District with the Eastside and connecting both sides of Gibraltar to much-used stops such as St Bernard's Hospital, Midtown and Ocean Village.

This means Routes 3 and 8 will no longer form part of the bus network. The change is part of the Government's manifesto commitment to review current bus routes.

With Gibraltar's changing demographics, in particular the new housing developments on the Eastside, and the increased use of public transport, the current bus routes were not servicing Gibraltar to the level expected, and resources were being used inefficiently. The new route addresses various concerns raised by users and provides a better service to the beaches, complementing the existing beach bus service. The route will be operated by 8 buses on weekdays, meaning each stop will be serviced every 15 minutes. Weekends will see 6 buses servicing bus stops every 20 minutes. These timings are an improvement on the current frequency on Routes 3 and 8. Route 6 will initially run on a trial basis until 30 August 2026, and users are encouraged to submit feedback either by scanning the on-board QR codes or by emailing the Ministry of Transport at: mt@gibraltar.gov.gi

The route will be reviewed based on constructive feedback. As part of the trial, the last bus on Route 6 will be at 10pm, rather than the 9pm finish on other routes, as the Ministry and the Gibraltar Bus Company Limited (GBCL) are gathering data on demand for later buses across the network.