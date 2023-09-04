Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New school building for St Mary's unveiled

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Minister for Education John cortes unveil a plaque at the opening of the new St Mary's School building in Town Range. Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
4th September 2023

A new school building for pupils of St Mary's School in Town Range was unveiled on Monday, with the public allowed to visit the premises. The new school was opened by Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, alongside the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, Director of Education Keri Scott,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Treaty negotiators ‘in good shape’ to resume talks, but deal unlikely this year

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Local woman loses £350 in ‘Coldplay’ concert scam

Sat 2nd Sep, 2023

UK/Spain News

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

As population density changes, bus routes need a revamp

Tue 29th Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Albares says border chaos ‘demonstrates need for treaty’

4th September 2023

Local News
Treaty negotiators ‘in good shape’ to resume talks, but deal unlikely this year

4th September 2023

Features
Japanese students visit Gibraltar in immersive English language course

4th September 2023

Sports
Gibraltar Football’s Decade in UEFA: A Multi-Million Pound Industry Boosting Economies

2nd September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023