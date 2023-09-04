New school building for St Mary's unveiled
A new school building for pupils of St Mary's School in Town Range was unveiled on Monday, with the public allowed to visit the premises. The new school was opened by Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, alongside the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, Director of Education Keri Scott,...
