Wed 4th Nov, 2020

New school case as virus numbers rise again

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2020

A sixth positive case of Covid-19 was today identified in Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School.

Some 13 individuals, including three members of staff and 10 pupils, have been asked to self-isolate after they have been deemed to have been in close contact with the individual.

A spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said: “Pupils who attend Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School should attend school as normal if they are not contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

This comes as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases increased by 13 yesterday, while 12 more people made a recovery.

At present there are 74 active cases on the Rock, including 72 residents and two visitors, and a further 19 individuals who were tested in Gibraltar but are now recovering in Spain.

Although the number of patients in hospital has dropped to three in the Covid ward, one person was admitted into the Covid Critical Care Unit and another individual in ERS tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number up to 15 in the ERS.

Of the nine new resident cases, five were close contacts of existing active cases.

Furthermore, the GHA has now conducted 68,847 Covid-19 tests, with another eight test results pending.

Since the start of the pandemic Gibraltar has registered 743 confirmed Covid-19 cases, meanwhile 650 individuals have made a full recovery.

