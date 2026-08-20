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Thu 20th Aug, 2026

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Features

New season hair collection launched against backdrop of solar eclipse

By Chronicle Staff
20th August 2026

Mayfair on Main launched its 2026/27 wearable hair collection, Eclipse, during a VIP and press event held on the Skywalk against the backdrop of the solar eclipse. 

The event took guests through the different stages of an eclipse through hair styles, with live models showcasing four looks; Crimson Shadow, Afterglow, Lunar Halo and Obsidian Contour, styles for the coming season 

Mrs Sarah Carreras, owner of Mayfair on Main, said: “It is important for us to continue to trend set by creating hair collections that not only inspire the public with how to wear their hair but also serve to inspire industry locally and internationally with key looks for the next season.” 

“Launching our Eclipse collection on the night of the solar eclipse was a no brainer and having the opportunity to write history by holding the first event on the Gibraltar skywalk made this launch even more spectacular.” 

“It is important for us to put Gibraltar on the map internationally as a country of excellence for hair artistry. Holding our event at the top of the Rock with the solar eclipse as the background was a fitting way of doing this." 

“At the same time, we are promoting the stunning scenery we are fortunate to be surrounded by.” 

Nathan, the Artistic Director, introduced each of the four looks during the event. 

He said the Eclipse collection “was conceived as a celebration of transformation — that extraordinary moment where light meets shadow and something entirely new is revealed.” 

Each look had its own theme, with Crimson Shadow described as bold and captivating, Lunar Halo as luminous and ethereal, Obsidian Contour as sculptural and sophisticated, and Afterglow as warm, effortless and wearable. 

Nathan said presenting the collection on the Skywalk against the backdrop of the solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, made the moment “truly unforgettable.” 

He described the collection as “ultimately about translating artistry into beautiful, wearable hair that we can recreate for our guests in our salons.” 

Guests were also entertained by DJ Jasimo while enjoying refreshments and observing the solar eclipse through Mayfair's personalised Eclipse glasses. 

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