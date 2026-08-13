Spanish fishing vessel reported after protected skates landed off Europa Point

A Spanish commercial fishing vessel has been reported for allegedly fishing without a permit in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) and landing three protected skates off Europa Point.

The incident took place at about 10.15am on Wednesday when officers from the Environmental Protection and Research Unit observed the vessel La Rapida fishing with long lines approximately 500 metres off Europa Point.

Officers observed the occupants fishing and landing three skates, which are protected under the Nature Protection Act 1991.

The owner of the vessel, Leoncio Fernandez, was instructed to return the protected species to the water and was informed that fishing within BGTW required a permit.

According to the Environmental Protection and Research Unit, Mr Fernandez refused to comply and was subsequently reported for fishing with long lines in BGTW without a valid permit and landing three protected skates.

In a statement, No6 Convent Place said Mr Fernandez became verbally abusive towards officers and threatened them.

He was escorted out of BGTW and officers confirmed that Mr Fernandez did not release the three protected skates to the water.