Lianne Wink crowned Mrs Gibraltar 2026

Lianne Wink became Mrs Gibraltar 2026 in a glitzy pageant organised by Ideal Productions after a three-year hiatus, alongside 1st Princess Gabriella Luque and 2nd Princess Levy Azopardi-Frendo.

Moments after Mrs Wink was crowned Mrs Gibraltar she told the Chronicle she was “in shock” and did not expect to win.

“I really enjoyed the pageant and I was sad because I didn’t want it to end,” Mrs Wink said.

“Now I have a whole year to look forward to.”

Mrs Wink made a promise to her late father to compete in a pageant.

“As a child I made a promise to my dad and I’ve fulfilled it today,” she said.

“I’m going to go and take the crown to my dad.”

Adding to the special moment were her daughters who were also dancing on stage as part of the performances.

“I have loved every second of it, the rehearsals and everything,” she said.

“It was too short for me so I’m glad I’ve got another year ahead and I’ll make the most of it.”

Four contestants competed in the pageant alongside Mrs Wink, Mrs Luque and Mrs Azopardi-Frendo, including Lamyae Wahnon, Demi Ambrosio, Roxana Vilerio, and Daniela Lima.

The show was opened by dancers from Yalta Dance Studio and four former Mrs Gibraltar winners Mrs Gibraltar 2016 Rachel Martinez, Mrs Gibraltar 2018 Kathleen Victory, Mrs Gibraltar 2022 Joely Joaquin and Mrs Gibraltar 2023 Georgina Victoria White.

The seven contestants strutted onto the stage in gold glittery dresses and Nicky Ryan presented the pageant.

The competition was judged by Marie Angeles Franco, Petra Boddington, Susana Plata and Belen Reyes.

The contestants also highlighted their chosen charities in the advocacy round, and Jesamine Scruton White performed a couple songs.

After the interval, the contestants graced the stage in stunning evening gowns which glittered onstage and then answered questions in the interview round.

They answered questions such as what they would do with the platform of Mrs Gibraltar and what they would hope people would remember from their reign.

Urban flamenco artist known by her stage name Rima gave a lively performance on stage during the judges’ deliberations. Danza Academy performed as her background dancers.

Then came the moment for the prize giving, with organisers Mark Andrades, Angel and Rossanna Ressa on stage, and the Minister for Education Dr John Cortes and the Shadow Minister for Culture Edwin Reyes.

Mrs Wink scooped four prizes, she won the main prize of Mrs Gibraltar 2026 as well as Best Catwalk, Elegance Award, and the Best Interview Award which was selected by the Gibraltar Chronicle from interviews that took place prior to the pageant.

Lamyae Wahnon won two prizes including the Friendship Award and the Photogenic Award. Demi Ambrosio won the People’s Choice Award and Roxanna Vilerio won the Ideal Productions Award for best effort.

Daniela Lima won the Ana Luisa Ressa Award for charitable work.

The pageant closed with the three main winners Mrs Wink, Mrs Luque and Mrs Azopardi-Frendo strutting the catwalk wearing their crowns and sashes.