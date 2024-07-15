Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New shuttle bus service for Both Worlds

By Chronicle Staff
15th July 2024

A new shuttle bus service from Both Worlds to Midtown started on Monday. 

The Ministry of Transport announced the service will be active throughout both the morning and afternoon during the summer. 

This new bus service will be available for everyone and was a commitment by Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, in his letter to Both Worlds residents prior to the general election. 

The E1 bus stop has been relocated closer to the entrance of Eastern Beach and Hassans Centenary Terraces, providing beachgoers and residents with a safer and more convenient location, a Government statement said. 

“We are making changes and responding to approaches from the public, which we appreciate,” the Minister for Transport Dr John Cortes said.  

“This route will help residents of the east side coming into town, and also residents of town who want to spend a day at one of he the east side beaches.”  

“Working together we can improve the way we move around Gibraltar to benefit of all.” 

The Government added that the Ministry continues to listen and act on suggestions and requests from the public, “along with reviewing the changing demographics to improve the bus service and the latest actions are testament to that”. 

Most Read

Local News

Judge laments ‘onerous, costly’ exercise as parking tickets withdrawn for lack of evidence

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Govt condemns unruly behaviour in Camp Bay pool

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Brexit

UK and Spain want to ‘move forward quickly’ on Gib treaty

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Local News

Man jailed 17 months for violent offences

Fri 12th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK Military Youth Service Voice Ambassadors Project visits Gibraltar

15th July 2024

Local News
‘Flexibility’ the watchword for RGP’s latest policing plan

15th July 2024

Local News
Army Swimming Team trains in Gib

15th July 2024

Local News
New London play for Louis Emmitt-Stern

15th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024