New shuttle bus service for Both Worlds

A new shuttle bus service from Both Worlds to Midtown started on Monday.

The Ministry of Transport announced the service will be active throughout both the morning and afternoon during the summer.

This new bus service will be available for everyone and was a commitment by Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, in his letter to Both Worlds residents prior to the general election.

The E1 bus stop has been relocated closer to the entrance of Eastern Beach and Hassans Centenary Terraces, providing beachgoers and residents with a safer and more convenient location, a Government statement said.

“We are making changes and responding to approaches from the public, which we appreciate,” the Minister for Transport Dr John Cortes said.

“This route will help residents of the east side coming into town, and also residents of town who want to spend a day at one of he the east side beaches.”

“Working together we can improve the way we move around Gibraltar to benefit of all.”

The Government added that the Ministry continues to listen and act on suggestions and requests from the public, “along with reviewing the changing demographics to improve the bus service and the latest actions are testament to that”.