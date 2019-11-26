New Spanish documentary explores trauma of border closure
“On that night it was raining and the weather was bad. That night, the night that the border was closed, was the beginning of hardship for many years,” the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said. “This closure divided family and created a difficult time not just in La Línea but in Gibraltar as well.” “But between...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here