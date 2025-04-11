New taxi regulations to enhance airport service provision

The Ministry of Transport has announced the publication of the new Taxis (City Service, Cruise Terminal and Airport Service) Regulations with a minimum of five vehicles, clearly marked as either “Taxis” or “Gibraltar Airport Service,” being required to operate from the time of each plane's arrival for at least 90 minutes.

Failure to provide this service in accordance with the regulations will result in the Gibraltar Taxi Association (GTA) being liable for a fine of up to £400 for each arrival not serviced.

The changes aim to meet the increasing demand for reliable transport in Gibraltar, both from residents and the growing number of visitors, as the territory continues to develop as a tourist destination and international business hub.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “We continue to work closely with the GTA to continue to improve the taxi service for residents and visitors alike and I am grateful to them for their continuing positive engagement.”