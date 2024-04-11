New triage system for ambulance dispatch

The GHA will directly manage the dispatch of ambulances from April 30 onwards, as part of its efforts to enhance emergency services provision within its wider Reset, Restart, Recover programme for post-pandemic reform.

Ambulance dispatch has historically been managed by the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.

“This change is aimed at ensuring faster response times, safe transportation, and the delivery of the appropriate level of emergency care to everyone in need,” said a statement from the Government.

“To align with best practices, ambulance calls will now involve a team of trained Emergency Medical Dispatchers that will gather accurate details to provide the right help at the right time.”

“Each call will be triaged to determine its urgency, utilising internationally recognised quality assured algorithms.”

“This will allow Ambulance crews to be dispatched to the most critical cases first,” the statement added.

The new system has four groups of calls, Category 1 – Life-threatening calls, Category 2- emergency calls, Category 3- urgent calls and Category 4 –less urgent calls.

In situations that are not urgent enough to require a blue-light ambulance, callers will be transferred to a clinician for further guidance.

“This will ensure that patients who don’t need an ambulance but do need another level of assistance are appropriately directed to other services within the healthcare system,” said the Government statement.

The GHA are also reminding the public that ambulances should only be called in life-threatening emergencies and that this can be done by calling 999.

When you need urgent healthcare advice but don’t need an ambulance, call 111. Which is a 24-hour healthcare advice and support line designed to provide prompt assistance and guide you to the most suitable healthcare options.

“Bringing Ambulance dispatch under the direct control of the GHA makes the most clinical sense,” said the Director General, Kevin McGee.

“It means that clinicians can assess calls to make sure that Ambulance crews are sent to the most urgent, life-threating cases as soon as possible.”

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work together towards a more efficient and effective or proactive emergency response system for the well-being of our community.”