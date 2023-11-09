Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

New trial date for man accused of child sexual assault

By Gabriella Peralta
9th November 2023

The Supreme Court trial of a man accused of sexual assault and activity involving two children was vacated after a juror was unable to attend due to personal reasons. Marco Antonio Benvante Sanchez, 41, of Upper Town, faced five counts against two children in separate incidents. He denies three counts of sexual assault of a...

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

