Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

New unit set up to UK monitor border disruption as it breaks away from EU rules

A view of lorries queuing on the M20 motorway for Eurotunnel in Folkestone, Kent, as the government develops the 27-acre site near Ashford into a post-Brexit lorry park as it gears up to leave the EU at the end of the year. Pic by Gareth Fuller

By Press Association
1st December 2020

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor

A round-the-clock unit will watch out for problems at the UK’s border as new trading arrangements with the European Union take effect.

The Border Operations Centre will use experts and cutting-edge software to help cope with the disruption expected once the UK leaves the single market and customs union on January 1.

The launch of the multimillion-pound centre came as ministers stepped up calls for businesses to prepare for changes which will take place with or without a UK-EU trade deal.

The UK hopes to have the “world’s most effective border” by 2025, but concerns have been raised about the current system’s ability to cope with Brexit.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove said: “At the end of the year we will take back control of our borders and that’s why we have set up the new Border Operations Centre to monitor and analyse flows of goods and people into the UK in real time.

“This will help us tackle challenges quickly and decisively, and give us increased information which will make us safer and more secure.”

The move comes as trade talks continue in London between the EU’s Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart, Lord Frost, with both sides acknowledging time is running short if they are to get an agreement.

At the heart of the new operation will be the Border Flow Service software that gathers information about the flow of goods and passengers.

Officials acknowledged that changes to the way the UK trades with the EU are likely to mean “short-term” disruption at the border.

They hope that better access to information and intelligence will help minimise this disruption.

As changes are phased in, from July, UK imports from the EU will require safety and security declarations for the first time – something officials hope will help tackle organised crime.

Meanwhile, the Government has also sent letters to businesses to ensure they know what they need to do to prepare for the end of the transition period.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said: “Our fresh start outside of the EU single market and customs union is just on the horizon.

“As we enter the home stretch, businesses must make sure they are fully prepared for the new rules and opportunities that being an independent trading nation will bring.

“Amongst all our proactive work with business, I have written to nearly five million firms across the UK outlining the top actions they need to take, and reminding them that the Government is here to support them as the transition period ends”.

Most Read

Local News

Distressed swimmer dies in Catalan Bay

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Britain at risk of ‘serious’ economic hit from no-deal Brexit, warns OECD

1st December 2020

Brexit
Fight over fish still rages as Brexit talks ‘go to the wire’

1st December 2020

Brexit
Spain warns ‘no turning back’ on border implications of ‘no deal’ Brexit

1st December 2020

Brexit
Failure to strike post-Brexit deal would be ‘costly’ – Ireland’s Coveney

30th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020