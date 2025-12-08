Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Year’s celebrations 2026

By Chronicle Staff
8th December 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations at Casemates Square, organised by GibMedia.

The event will take place on Wednesday December 31 2025 at Casemates Square from 10.30pm to 3am on Thursday January 1 2026.

Gibraltar Cultural Services has been working with GibMedia to deliver an evening of entertainment featuring live performances from the NY Collective, showcasing local performers and popular songs.

Opera singer Nathan Payas and DJ Michael Crome will perform together for one night only, combining live vocals with club music. DJs No Limits will then continue the music programme until 3am.
This year’s event will include the return of a fireworks display, reintroduced following consideration of how to enhance the celebrations.

The countdown, which will feature fireworks and confetti, will be hosted by James Neish and Miss Gibraltar, Julia Horne.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “This year’s programme organised by GCS and Gibmedia will be sure to add to the festive spirit. Casemates Square lends itself once again to this special event for the community and we hope to see you there to celebrate with family and friends.”

Most Read

Local News

Charles Azzopardi ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar  

Sun 7th Dec, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court hears claim over unlicensed TV channels in Gibraltar 

Fri 5th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Charles Azzopardi to be ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar tomorrow

Sat 6th Dec, 2025

Local News

University of Gibraltar celebrates sixth and largest graduation

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bruzon concludes visit to Cyprus

8th December 2025

Local News
Fifth South District 'town hall' meeting focuses on local issues

8th December 2025

Local News
Pragmatic Play continues support for Calpe House with new donation

8th December 2025

Local News
University of Gibraltar celebrates sixth and largest graduation

8th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025