New Year’s celebrations 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations at Casemates Square, organised by GibMedia.

The event will take place on Wednesday December 31 2025 at Casemates Square from 10.30pm to 3am on Thursday January 1 2026.

Gibraltar Cultural Services has been working with GibMedia to deliver an evening of entertainment featuring live performances from the NY Collective, showcasing local performers and popular songs.

Opera singer Nathan Payas and DJ Michael Crome will perform together for one night only, combining live vocals with club music. DJs No Limits will then continue the music programme until 3am.

This year’s event will include the return of a fireworks display, reintroduced following consideration of how to enhance the celebrations.

The countdown, which will feature fireworks and confetti, will be hosted by James Neish and Miss Gibraltar, Julia Horne.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “This year’s programme organised by GCS and Gibmedia will be sure to add to the festive spirit. Casemates Square lends itself once again to this special event for the community and we hope to see you there to celebrate with family and friends.”