Tue 22nd Nov, 2022

NGOs welcome Rosia Bay expressions of interest

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd November 2022

The GONHS, ESG, Gibraltar Heritage Trust and Nautilus Project welcome the expressions of Interest notice for Rosia Bay issued by the Gibraltar Government.

The four NGOs said it was encouraging to note that the approach is now a holistic one that includes the AHQ building as well as Rosia Bay and the Rosia Mole as a public leisure facility.

“We take further encouragement that the invitation does not refer to residential development, which is a very firm red line for us, as would be any building of significant massing at the site – including on the platform – that obscures the historic monuments at the site,” the group said.

“We must however note some concern and reservation that the notice given for submission of any Expressions of Interest is only two weeks, which may not be sufficient time for well thought through and feasible proposals.”

They added the Government should consider extending this period to allow more time for high quality proposals.

