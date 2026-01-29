NGOs welcome Rosia Bay interest call but caution against private development

A group of Gibraltar NGOs welcomes the new call for Expressions of Interest for Rosia Bay and the AHQ Building but urges the government to prioritise publicly funded restoration that protects the site’s heritage, ecology and public access, avoids inappropriate private development, and acts urgently to prevent further storm-related deterioration.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust, the Environmental Safety Group, Gibraltar Ornithological & Natural History Society and Nautilus Project welcomed the recent publication for Expressions of Interest for Rosia Bay and the Allied Headquarters (AHQ) Building.

“As we know, Rosia Bay is one of Gibraltar’s most historically and environmentally significant coastal sites,” the joint statement said.

“It holds exceptional heritage value, ecological importance, and the potential to serve the community as a high-quality public space for recreation, education and wellbeing throughout the year.”

“Any future proposal must therefore be guided by the intrinsic value of the site itself, rather than by development pressures introduced solely to secure financial viability.”

It noted that previous attempts to bring forward schemes for Rosia Bay have highlighted the difficulty of reconciling private commercial returns with the sensitive restoration required at this location.

The groups stated that public opinion has consistently supported the protection of the bay from inappropriate development, particularly residential schemes that would undermine its character and public accessibility.

However, it noted that, “recent 2023 electoral promises committed HMGoG to repairing the Bay with public money and no private developer involvement, a promise that this latest EOI appears to go against.”

“The NGOs strongly believe that the long-term restoration of Rosia Bay should be approached as a public-interest project, with heritage conservation, environmental protection and inclusive public access as core principles.”

“The AHQ Building and its underlying casemates offer opportunities for interpretation, education and visitor use, such as the specified interpretation focus, that enhance understanding of the site without compromising its setting.”

The group added that the need for action is “increasingly urgent”.

The ongoing exposure of the area to winter storms place the historic mole and associated structures at risk, with deterioration accelerating year on year.

“We view this latest EOI process as an opportunity to secure Rosia Bay’s future. We look forward to constructive engagement to ensure that any proposals deliver long-term public benefit, respect the site’s exceptional heritage and environmental significance, and secure Rosia Bay for future generations,” the statement said.