Nico Bado takes four

Nico Bado’s consistent arrows put his name on this years youth ranking 4 trophy.

Nicos route to the title consisted of wins over John-Joe Recagno, Liam Negrette, Casey Dyer and lastly getting the better of Dylan Duo Jnr in the final.

Although the final could be mistaken as a one-sided game, with the result ending in a 4-1 win for young Nico it was anything but. On Dylan’s return to the final’s stage, he proved he belongs, sedulously batting for every leg by throwing high scores back at the on form Nico.

Nico proved to be the best on the night, etching his name on the trophy, to bring him to a total of two rankings won this season.

This win places Nico on top of the ranking table alongside Jason Segui with whom he shares the same ranking point total.

With two ranking events still to be played Nico has put himself in a strong position to represent Gibraltar this summer, in the youth European Championship taking place in Budapest. - Gibraltar Darts Association