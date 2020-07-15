No active cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar, again

There are currently no confirmed active cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Government has said today.

This is the first time since July 1 that no Gibraltar residents or non-residents have been detected with the virus.

There are three test results pending and 22 people currently in self-isolation.

This is the second time in recent months that no cases have been detected locally.

On June 17, the Government had announced zero active cases on the Rock with no new cases in Gibraltar detected for two weeks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 180 people have been detected with the virus in Gibraltar but all have now made a full recovery.

Some 16,789 have also been carried out since the pandemic began, of this 7674 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.