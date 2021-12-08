No Brexit treaty means ‘a completely different Gibraltar’, CM says
There will be a “a completely different Gibraltar” without a negotiated Brexit deal for the Rock, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told GBC’s Direct Democracy on Tuesday night. Responding to questions from the public, the Chief Minister said he remained “optimistic” that a “safe and secure” treaty for Gibraltar could be agreed within the parameters set...
