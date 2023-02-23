Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

No change on interim border measures for red ID holders, Govt says

People crossing the border. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd February 2023

The Gibraltar Government said on Wednesday that it was not aware of any change to interim measures applied to Gibraltar residents with red ID cards, who should be able to continue crossing without having their passports stamped.

The Government was responding to questions after a number of red ID card holders reported being quizzed on their reasons for travel into the Schengen area and having their passports stamped.

“The Government of Gibraltar understands that this appears to have been sporadic and carried out by officers who were unaware of the detail of the interim arrangements agreed by Spain for the Gibraltar border,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“The Government understands that the position remains that Gibraltar red ID card holders should not be stamped unless they are travelling for onward travel outside Spain, and that those crossing the border will not routinely be asked to provide a reason for travel.”

“The Government reminds travellers that it is their responsibility to request a stamp at the Gibraltar border with Spain if they plan to travel further outside Spain, for example to catch a flight to the United Kingdom or France.”

Spain stepped up its checks on non-EU nationals – including blue ID card holders resident in Gibraltar - in October 2021 when the UK ceased to recognise EU ID cards as valid travel documents.

Spain has said it is applying the Schengen Borders Code on non-EU nationals as required at an external EU frontier, including stamping passports.

Under EU rules, non-EU nationals must be able to provide documentary proof of their reason for travel, where they are staying and when they are returning, as well as evidence of subsistence funds.

Gibraltar residents with red ID cards indicating full residency are exempt from Schengen checks under interim arrangements put in place by Spain pending the outcome of treaty negotiations.

Unlike the UK, Gibraltar continues to recognise EU ID cards.

Most Read

Brexit

Albares again insists negotiators ‘very close’ to Gib treaty, as NI talks near ‘finishing line’ amid Tory backbench disquiet

Wed 22nd Feb, 2023

UK/Spain News

Vox vice president rebuked in Spanish Parliament for ‘not respecting Gibraltar’s sovereignty’

Mon 20th Feb, 2023

Local News

Body of GHA doctor found in collapsed building in Turkey

Sun 12th Feb, 2023

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Bad weather and staff shortages signal weekend of disruption at Gibraltar airport

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Albares again insists negotiators ‘very close’ to Gib treaty, as NI talks near ‘finishing line’ amid Tory backbench disquiet

22nd February 2023

Brexit
Sunak under pressure as bid to secure Northern Ireland Protocol deal continues

21st February 2023

Brexit
Varadkar ‘quietly confident’ that NI protocol deal can be reached within weeks

17th February 2023

Brexit
Sunak focuses on Brexit benefits after ‘secret’ summit on fixing EU departure

13th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023