Wed 20th Nov, 2019

No change to threat level in Gibraltar

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2019

The Gibraltar Contingency Council met yesterday to discuss security and civil contingency matters and confirmed that Gibraltar’s threat level remains unchanged at ‘substantial’.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Governor of Gibraltar Lieutenant General Edward Davis and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

The current ‘substantial’ threat level means an attack remains a strong possibility.

However officials stress that there is no intelligence to suggest any specific threat to the Rock or any forthcoming events during the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the public safe, a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

Members of the public are being asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcements concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

