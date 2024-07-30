Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle
Local News

No clarity on bunker call as Overseas Santorini arrives off Gibraltar

The Overseas Santorini is pictured off Europa Point late Tuesday evening. Photo by David Parody. The image in the article shows the ship sailing into the Mediterranean on Tuesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of John Sanchez

By Brian Reyes
30th July 2024

A US-flagged tanker that pro-Palestine campaigners claim is carrying military fuel from the US to Israel arrived off Gibraltar on Tuesday afternoon, amid controversy over whether the vessel would refuel here. The Overseas Santorini had initially planned to call at Algeciras for bunkers but switched to Gibraltar after protestors demonstrated in the Spanish port on...

