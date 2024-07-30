No clarity on bunker call as Overseas Santorini arrives off Gibraltar
A US-flagged tanker that pro-Palestine campaigners claim is carrying military fuel from the US to Israel arrived off Gibraltar on Tuesday afternoon, amid controversy over whether the vessel would refuel here. The Overseas Santorini had initially planned to call at Algeciras for bunkers but switched to Gibraltar after protestors demonstrated in the Spanish port on...
