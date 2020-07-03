No clarity yet on runway pedestrian access after tunnel opens
The Ministry of Defence and the Gibraltar Government remain engaged in “a live conversation” on whether pedestrians will be allowed to continue walking across the runway once the airport tunnel is opened. The issue is a sensitive one because daily, thousands of cross-border commuters walk across as they come into Gibraltar to work. Without that...
