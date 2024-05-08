‘No conspiracy or collusion’ behind McGrail retirement, Inquiry told
Nick Pyle, the interim Governor at the time former police Commissioner Ian McGrail took early retirement in June, 2020, said on Wednesday there was “no conspiracy or collusion” around his loss of confidence in Mr McGrail. In evidence to the McGrail Inquiry on Wednesday, Mr Pyle said his decision hinged “unequivocally” on his belief Mr...
