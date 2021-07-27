Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
27th July 2021

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed there are no construction problems with the affordable housing development Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, dismissing claims that one of the towers was subsiding as “social media nonsense.” The government was responding following concerns expressed on social media that the tallest of the two buildings under constructed was subsiding. Various photographs were...

