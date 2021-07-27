No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says
The Gibraltar Government has confirmed there are no construction problems with the affordable housing development Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, dismissing claims that one of the towers was subsiding as “social media nonsense.” The government was responding following concerns expressed on social media that the tallest of the two buildings under constructed was subsiding. Various photographs were...
