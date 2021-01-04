Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

No January 12 start confirms GFA

Pic: Mike Egerton

By Stephen Ignacio
4th January 2021

The Gibraltar FA have confirmed that the January 12 resumption of the domestic league will not be taking place as scheduled after the latest lockdown.
In announcement providing members an update officials stated “Following Public Health Health Guidelines and in line with the restrictions in place across Gibraltar as a result of the recently announced National Lockdown, the Gibraltar FA confirms that all football activity is currently suspended until further notice.”

“As such, the Gibraltar National League will not restart on the 12th January 2021 as originally scheduled, and unfortunately the Women's League will also be unable to restart.”

“The Gibraltar FA will continue working very closely with Public Heath Gibraltar, and the GSLA, to ensure that football can return as soon as it is safe to do so.”

“In the meantime, the Association echoes the message of the Chief Minister of Gibraltar and Public Health, to stay at home as much as possible, and adhere to all advice in order to help stop this wave of Coronavirus spreading throughout our community, and support all our authorities and front line workers working tirelessly day in day out to keep us safe.””
The Gibraltar FA statement also comes days after the GFLA, the club’s own association, suspended all training in Spain just days prior to the lockdown, effectively halting all football activity by local clubs. This has already led to reports of some foreign players who have arrived in La Linea in recent days to undergo trials with clubs left pending for further news on the date of resumption at a crucial time when the winter transfer period was open.

