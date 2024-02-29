Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Feb, 2024

‘No money missing’, says defendant in £2m fraud trial

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
29th February 2024

“Under no circumstances was any money missing”, a former senior manager accused of hiding a £2m “hole” in the Royal Bank of Scotland International’s cash reserves told the Supreme Court on Thursday. Former RBSI senior manager Gillian Balban is accused of fraud and false accounting, after an alleged “hole” was found in the bank’s cash...

