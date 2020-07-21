Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Jul, 2020

No one hurt after roof collapses

By Chronicle Staff
21st July 2020

The roof of a home behind New Mole House Police Station came crashing down on Sunday evening.

The Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at Centre Pavilion Road at around 6pm after part of the roof had collapsed on an extension to the building.

The incident was tweeted by the RGP who said no one was injured in the incident.

An appliance from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service attended and a risk assessment was carried out.

A spokesman for the GFRS said firefighters removed loose tiles with a ceiling hook to make the area safer.

The area has been cordoned off by the RGP and the public is advised to avoid the area.

