Tue 25th Jul, 2023

‘No place to hide’ as Globix liquidators contact lawyers in Madrid and Moscow in search for crypto assets

By Brian Reyes
25th July 2023

The liquidators of collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform Globix have contacted lawyers in Moscow and Madrid as they hunt for $42m in missing digital assets, making clear “there is no place to hide”. At a short hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, lawyers for the liquidators secured a disclosure order against Alla Nicolayvna Babenko, the partner...

