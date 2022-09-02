Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Sep, 2022

No pollution impact on water intakes as AquaGib and GPA monitor situation closely

By Chronicle Staff
2nd September 2022

AquaGib is working closely with the Gibraltar Port Authority to protect a seawater intake in the area of Little Bay that supplies the reverse osmosis plants that provide Gibraltar’s potable water.

The intake is several metres below the surface and the Gibraltar Government said floating pollution from the grounded cargo ship OS 35 is not affecting it at present.

However a number of steps have been taken as additional precautions, including:

• A square sorbent boom formation already in place;

• an additional layer of sorbents at the beach buoys line;

• a launch tasked solely with actively tackling the sheening, which is in the area of Little Bay;

• absorbent booms inside the Beefsteak reservoir to prevent any oil from being transferred to the Governor’s Cottage Reverse Osmosis plant.

The issue was discussed at a meeting this morning of the Strategic Coordinating Group, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, to discuss the latest developments regarding water production following the tunnel fire late July.

No.6 Convent Place said the water situation across the AquaGib network remains stable with all reverse osmosis plants working at full capacity.

“However, there is a need to remain sensible with water consumption as AquaGib continues to assist the Ministry of Defence with the supply of water whilst they resolve an issue with one of their pumps,” No.6 said.

“Therefore, restrictions will remain in place for high consumers with the situation being reviewed again on Monday.”

Members of the public were reminded that any potable water leaks should be reported to the AquaGib 24-hour emergency helpline on 20073659.

A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group has been scheduled for Monday afternoon with the Government expecting to issue an update thereafter or earlier if required.

