No proof of risk to pregnant mothers, GHA says

The GHA stuck to its advice to pregnant women yesterday, insisting there was no evidence that Covid-19 posed any risk to them.

But the GHA said too that its specialists were following the issue closely and would discuss any concerns with expecting mothers on a case-by-case basis.

Dr Krish Rawal, the acting Medical Director, sought to offer reassurance after the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists published some initial analysis on the virus and pregnancy that some believe is at odds with the advice here.

“We have nothing proven that there is a risk from the virus to those who are pregnant,” Dr Rawal said.

“Even though there are articles coming out from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, there is no clear evidence.”

“We must look to those countries that have already been through this, China in particular, where the number of people affected are enormous, and no harm that we can find consistently has come to a pregnant woman.”

“We are absolutely conscious of this issue, we are following it, our clinicians are following it, [and] if you have any concerns at all, please contact your GP, contact or discuss that with your midwife, and we will deal with this on a case-by-case basis in terms of your medical needs and how you feel.”

